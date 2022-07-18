Bitcoin Gained 2.75% to $21514.50 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $576.30 today or 2.75% to $21514.50

--Highest 5 p.m. level since July 9, 2022 when it traded at $21668.16

--Up five of the past six days

--Up 14.86% month-to-date

--Down 53.55% year-to-date

--Down 68.27% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 30.13% from 52 weeks ago (July 19, 2021), when it traded at $30792.59

--Down 68.27% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 21.37% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 22724.88; highest intraday level since June 16, 2022 when it hit $22899.37

--Up 8.53% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since July 1, 2022 when it was up as much as 10.74%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

