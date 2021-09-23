Bitcoin Gained 2.84% to $44678.68 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $1233.62 today or 2.84% to $44678.68

--Up two consecutive days, up 9.05% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 20, 2021, when it rose 9.1%

--Down 4.93% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2021 when it dropped 5.7%

--Up 54.24% year-to-date

--Down 29.51% from its all-time high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 320.05% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 24, 2020), when it traded at $10636.55

--Up 323.91% from its 52-week low of $10539.64 on Oct. 2, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 44931.76

--Up 3.42% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

09-23-21 1745ET