Bitcoin Gained 2.88% to $20753.55 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $581.91 today or 2.88% to $20753.55

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 12, 2022, when it traded at $22396.11

--Up five of the past six days

--Up two consecutive days, up 7.12% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Sept. 10, 2022, when it rose 10.92%

--Up 6.87% month-to-date; On pace for best month since July 2022 when it gained 27.08%

--Down 55.2% year-to-date

--Down 69.39% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 64.80% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 27, 2021), when it traded at $58957.14

--Down 69.39% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 17.08% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 20985.43; highest intraday level since Sept. 13, 2022, when it hit $22732.53

--Up 4.03% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 1729ET