Bitcoin Gained 2.91% to $22251.19 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $629.95 today or 2.91% to $22251.19

--Largest percentage increase since Feb. 1, 2023, when it gained 3.17%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 3.04% month-to-date

--Up 34.45% year-to-date

--Down 67.18% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 49.44% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 15, 2022), when it traded at $44006.60

--Down 53.59% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 42.61% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 22303.55

--Up 3.16% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Feb. 1, 2023, when it was up as much as 3.66%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-23 1729ET