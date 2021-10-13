Bitcoin Gained 2.93% to $56987.68 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $1623.75 today or 2.93% to $56987.68

--Up four of the past five days

--Up 31.21% month-to-date

--Up 96.74% year-to-date

--Down 10.09% from its all-time high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 400.06% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 14, 2020), when it traded at $11396.12

--Down 10.09% from its 52-week high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 403.69% from its 52-week low of $11314.04 on Oct. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 57478.52

--Up 3.82% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

