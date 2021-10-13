Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin Gained 2.93% to $56987.68 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

10/13/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is up $1623.75 today or 2.93% to $56987.68

--Up four of the past five days

--Up 31.21% month-to-date

--Up 96.74% year-to-date

--Down 10.09% from its all-time high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 400.06% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 14, 2020), when it traded at $11396.12

--Down 10.09% from its 52-week high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 403.69% from its 52-week low of $11314.04 on Oct. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 57478.52

--Up 3.82% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-21 1730ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pBrazil coffee exports fall 29% in Sept on shipping hurdles
RE
05:36pTESLA : Volkswagen CEO warns a delay in shift to electric vehicles could cost 30,000 jobs - sources
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.47% to 88.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Gains 0.56% to $1.1596 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Gains 0.52% to $1.3659 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Lost 0.31% to 113.26 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pToronto market notches 4-week high as U.S. inflation heats up
RE
05:33pUtilities Up As 10-Year Treasury Yield Slips -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:31pCommunications Services Up On Earnings Hopes -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:31pDogecoin Gained 1.89% to $0.229 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks dip as inflation risk fans policy bets; USD pauses rally
2ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
3JPMorgan edges closer to leaving pandemic behind, its earnings show
4Moderna : Announces COVAX Exercises Option to Purchase 176.5 Million Ad..
5Wall St mostly up on Nasdaq and growth stocks, takes Fed minutes in str..

HOT NEWS