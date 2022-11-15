Bitcoin Gained 2.97% to $16880.12 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $487.13 today or 2.97% to $16880.12

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 3.06% over this period

--Down 17.28% month-to-date

--Down 63.56% year-to-date

--Down 75.1% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 72.13% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 16, 2021), when it traded at $60556.77

--Down 72.13% from its 52-week high of $60556.77 on Nov. 16, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6.92% from its 52-week low of $15787.53 on Nov. 9, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 17094.28

--Up 4.28% at today's intraday high

--

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1730ET