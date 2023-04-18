Bitcoin is up $928.93 today or 3.15% to $30402.54

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Up 7.08% month-to-date

--Up 83.71% year-to-date

--Down 55.16% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 26.39% from 52 weeks ago (April 19, 2022), when it traded at $41299.89

--Down 26.63% from its 52-week high of $41434.75 on April 20, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 94.86% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 30454.03

--Up 3.33% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

