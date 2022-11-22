Advanced search
Bitcoin Gained 3.43% to $16137.17 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

11/22/2022 | 05:32pm EST
Bitcoin is up $534.80 today or 3.43% to $16137.17


--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 10, 2022, when it gained 12.79%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 20.93% month-to-date

--Down 65.16% year-to-date

--Down 76.2% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 72.03% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 23, 2021), when it traded at $57695.99

--Down 72.57% from its 52-week high of $58833.76 on Nov. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 3.43% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 16250.65

--Up 4.16% at today's intraday high


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -2.27% 15381.5 End-of-day quote.-63.41%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -3.04% 15760.2 End-of-day quote.-66.99%
