Bitcoin Gained 3.48% to $22396.11 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

09/12/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Bitcoin is up $752.79 today or 3.48% to $22396.11


--Highest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 18, 2022, when it traded at $23417.45

--Up five of the past six days

--Up four consecutive days, up 15.62% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Aug. 13, 2022, when it rose for four straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending Feb. 7, 2022, when it rose 19.17%

--Up 10.83% month-to-date

--Down 51.65% year-to-date

--Down 66.97% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 50.39% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 13, 2021), when it traded at $45144.18

--Down 66.97% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 26.34% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 22467.33; highest intraday level since Aug. 19, 2022, when it hit $23425.89

--Up 3.81% at today's intraday high


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.66% 21681.1 End-of-day quote.-48.42%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.63% 21792.1 End-of-day quote.-54.35%
