Bitcoin Gained 3.53% to $58266.08 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $1984.72 today or 3.53% to $58266.08

--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 8, 2021, when it gained 5.27%

--Up four of the past five days

--Up three consecutive days, up 7.7% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 9, 2021, when it rose 10.75%

--Down 4.43% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since Sept. 2021 when it dropped 7.58%

--Up 101.15% year-to-date

--Down 14.06% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 200.71% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 30, 2020), when it traded at $19376.18

--Down 14.06% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 221.81% from its 52-week low of $18105.91 on Dec. 11, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 58877.72

--Up 4.61% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Nov. 8, 2021, when it was up as much as 5.79%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-21 1731ET