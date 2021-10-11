Bitcoin Gained 3.55% to $57389.88 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $1965.08 today or 3.55% to $57389.88

--Highest 5 p.m. level since May 9, 2021 when it traded at $57981.86

--Up three consecutive days, up 6.37% over this period

--Up 32.14% month-to-date

--Up 98.13% year-to-date

--Down 9.45% from its all-time high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 396.30% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 12, 2020), when it traded at $11563.62

--Down 9.45% from its 52-week high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 407.24% from its 52-week low of $11314.04 on Oct. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 57767.38; highest intraday level since May 12, 2021 when it hit $57976.58

--Up 4.23% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-21 1748ET