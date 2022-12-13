Advanced search
Bitcoin Gained 3.56% to $17764.33 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/13/2022 | 05:31pm EST
Bitcoin is up $610.84 today or 3.56% to $17764.33


--Highest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 10, 2022, when it traded at $17807.13

--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 30, 2022, when it gained 3.94%

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 3.83% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 30, 2022, when it rose 5.61%

--Up 3.88% month-to-date

--Down 61.65% year-to-date

--Down 73.8% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 63.21% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 14, 2021), when it traded at $48280.08

--Down 65.17% from its 52-week high of $51001.47 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 13.86% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 17888.72; highest intraday level since Nov. 10, 2022, when it hit $18095.74

--Up 4.29% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Nov. 14, 2022, when it was up as much as 4.47%


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.44% 16318 End-of-day quote.-61.18%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.67% 17208.7 End-of-day quote.-63.95%
HOT NEWS