Bitcoin is up $1003.23 today or 3.57% to $29111.21

--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 10, 2022 when it traded at $29193.74

--Largest percentage increase since March 29, 2023 when it gained 3.86%

--Up three consecutive days, up 4.51% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending March 20, 2023 when it rose 4.69%

--Up 2.53% month-to-date

--Up 75.9% year-to-date

--Down 57.06% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 26.95% from 52 weeks ago (April 11, 2022), when it traded at $39850.08

--Down 29.74% from its 52-week high of $41434.75 on April 20, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 86.58% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 29258.41; highest intraday level since June 11, 2022 when it hit $29409.29

--Up 4.09% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since March 29, 2023 when it was up as much as 4.70%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-23 1732ET