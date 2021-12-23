Bitcoin Gained 3.59% to $50842.79 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $1760.90 today or 3.59% to $50842.79

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 3, 2021, when it traded at $53671.81

--Up four consecutive days, up 8.78% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Dec. 8, 2021, when it rose for four straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending Nov. 9, 2021, when it rose 11.21%

--Down 11.03% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since May 2021 when it dropped 35.43%

--Up 75.52% year-to-date

--Down 25.01% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 117.43% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 24, 2020), when it traded at $23383.85

--Down 25.01% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 117.43% from its 52-week low of $23383.85 on Dec. 24, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 51363.66; highest intraday level since Dec. 7, 2021, when it hit $51941.69

--Up 4.65% at today's intraday high

--

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-21 1731ET