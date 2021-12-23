Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin Gained 3.59% to $50842.79 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/23/2021 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is up $1760.90 today or 3.59% to $50842.79

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 3, 2021, when it traded at $53671.81

--Up four consecutive days, up 8.78% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Dec. 8, 2021, when it rose for four straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending Nov. 9, 2021, when it rose 11.21%

--Down 11.03% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since May 2021 when it dropped 35.43%

--Up 75.52% year-to-date

--Down 25.01% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 117.43% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 24, 2020), when it traded at $23383.85

--Down 25.01% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 117.43% from its 52-week low of $23383.85 on Dec. 24, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 51363.66; highest intraday level since Dec. 7, 2021, when it hit $51941.69

--Up 4.65% at today's intraday high

--

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-21 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 4.16% 44751.99 Real-time Quote.82.00%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 4.33% 50737.09 Real-time Quote.68.33%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pFinancial technology platform iCapital Network valued at over $6 bln after latest funding
RE
05:56pNew York City to scale down New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square
RE
05:48pU.S. stocks end at record high, oil prices rise as Omicron fears abate
RE
05:47pIRAN ECONOMIC MONITOR, FALL 2021 : Adapting to the New Normal - A Protracted Pandemic and Ongoing Sanctions
PU
05:42pWoman accuses 'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth of groping
RE
05:37pAMD amends GlobalFoundries deal, will buy $2.1 bln worth of wafers
RE
05:33pDollar Gains 0.25% to 114.41 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pSterling Gains 0.44% to $1.3411 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Gains 0.02% to $1.1329 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.09% to 89.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel apologises in China over Xinjiang supplier statement
2Tencent hands shareholders $16.4 billion windfall in the form of JD.com..
3Elon Musk: I'm almost done with Tesla stock sales
4U.S. stocks close up as Omicron fears fall; 'Santa Claus rally' may be ..
5Wall St firms grapple with return-to-office conundrum as Omicron explod..

HOT NEWS