Bitcoin is up $999.42 today or 3.61% to $28704.74

--Up two of the past three days

--Up 73.45% year-to-date

--Down 57.66% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 23.73% from 52 weeks ago (May 3, 2022), when it traded at $37633.24

--Down 27.84% from its 52-week high of $39780.33 on May 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 83.98% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 28876.26

--Up 4.23% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1728ET