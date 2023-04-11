Bitcoin is up $1061.34 today or 3.65% to $30172.56

--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 8, 2022 when it traded at $30201.76

--Largest percentage increase since March 29, 2023 when it gained 3.86%

--Up four consecutive days, up 8.32% over this period

--Longest winning streak since March 21, 2023 when it rose for six straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending March 20, 2023 when it rose 13.55%

--Up 6.27% month-to-date

--Up 82.32% year-to-date

--Down 55.5% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 23.68% from 52 weeks ago (April 12, 2022), when it traded at $39536.27

--Down 27.18% from its 52-week high of $41434.75 on April 20, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 93.38% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 30487.91; highest intraday level since June 9, 2022 when it hit $30653.23

--Up 4.73% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since March 23, 2023 when it was up as much as 5.02%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

