Bitcoin is up $1055.34 today or 3.86% to $28384.63

--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 11, 2022 when it traded at $28392.58

--Largest percentage increase since March 17, 2023 when it gained 8.46%

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 4.97% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending March 18, 2023 when it rose 10.98%

--Up 22.57% month-to-date; On pace for best month since Jan. 2023 when it gained 38.68%

--Up 71.51% year-to-date

--Down 58.14% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 39.90% from 52 weeks ago (March 30, 2022), when it traded at $47232.09

--Down 39.90% from its 52-week high of $47232.09 on March 30, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 81.93% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 28612.45

--Up 4.70% at today's intraday high

--

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-23 1729ET