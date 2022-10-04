Bitcoin Gained 3.88% to $20350.45 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $760.50 today or 3.88% to $20350.45

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 12, 2022, when it traded at $22396.11

--Largest percentage increase since Sept. 9, 2022, when it gained 9.88%

--Up two consecutive days, up 5.82% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Sept. 10, 2022, when it rose 10.92%

--Down 56.07% year-to-date

--Down 69.99% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 60.39% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 5, 2021), when it traded at $51377.60

--Up 14.80% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 20420.23; highest intraday level since Sept. 14, 2022, when it hit $20486.76

--Up 4.24% at today's intraday high

