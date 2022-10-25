Advanced search
Bitcoin Gained 4.12% to $20171.64 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

10/25/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Bitcoin is up $798.05 today or 4.12% to $20171.64


--Highest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 4, 2022, when it traded at $20350.45

--Largest percentage increase since Sept. 9, 2022, when it gained 9.88%

--Up four of the past five days

--Up 3.87% month-to-date; On pace for best month since July 2022 when it gained 27.08%

--Down 56.45% year-to-date

--Down 70.25% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 67.50% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 26, 2021), when it traded at $62067.94

--Down 70.25% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 13.79% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 20396.94; highest intraday level since Oct. 6, 2022, when it hit $20437.78

--Up 5.28% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Sept. 27, 2022, when it was up as much as 6.43%


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -1.42% 19557.6 End-of-day quote.-53.47%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -1.20% 19337.5 End-of-day quote.-59.49%
