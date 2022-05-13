Bitcoin Gained 4.30% to $29800.33 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $1228.08 today or 4.30% to $29800.33

--Largest percentage increase since May 4, 2022 when it gained 5.71%

--Up two consecutive days, up 5.25% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending March 28, 2022 when it rose 7.48%

--Up 4.3% month-to-date

--Up 4.3% year-to-date

--Down 56.05% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 39.62% from 52 weeks ago (May 14, 2021), when it traded at $49350.61

--Down 56.05% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 5.25% from its 52-week low of $28314.54 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 30993.53

--Up 8.47% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since March 9, 2022 when it was up as much as 10.40%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 1747ET