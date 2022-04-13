Bitcoin Gained 4.32% to $41245.03 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $1708.76 today or 4.32% to $41245.03

--Largest percentage increase since March 16, 2022 when it gained 4.66%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 9.87% month-to-date

--Down 10.96% year-to-date

--Down 39.17% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 33.86% from 52 weeks ago (April 14, 2021), when it traded at $62356.96

--Down 39.17% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 38.11% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 41499.15

--Up 4.96% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since March 22, 2022 when it was up as much as 5.02%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-22 1728ET