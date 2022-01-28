Bitcoin Gained 4.41% to $37818.27 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $1595.73 today or 4.41% to $37818.27

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 20, 2022, when it traded at $41391.11

--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 8, 2021, when it gained 5.27%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Down 18.36% month-to-date

--Down 18.36% year-to-date

--Down 44.22% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 8.94% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 29, 2021), when it traded at $34714.64

--Down 44.22% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 26.63% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 38009.16

--Up 4.93% at today's intraday high

