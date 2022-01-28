Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin Gained 4.41% to $37818.27 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

01/28/2022 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is up $1595.73 today or 4.41% to $37818.27


--Highest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 20, 2022, when it traded at $41391.11

--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 8, 2021, when it gained 5.27%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Down 18.36% month-to-date

--Down 18.36% year-to-date

--Down 44.22% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 8.94% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 29, 2021), when it traded at $34714.64

--Down 44.22% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 26.63% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 38009.16

--Up 4.93% at today's intraday high


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-28-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 2.10% 33934.6449 Real-time Quote.-18.49%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 2.06% 37830 Real-time Quote.-20.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pU.S. SEC approves new U.S. exchange with blockchain feed, faster settlement
RE
05:37pU.S. Northeast braces for blizzard bringing up to 2 feet of snow
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.45% to 90.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 1.74% to $1.1149 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 1.07% to $1.3408 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 1.36% to 115.23 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDogecoin Gained 2.20% to $0.142 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEthereum Gained 7.54% to $2537.68 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBitcoin Gained 4.41% to $37818.27 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBiden gets climate win with court 'loss' on Gulf of Mexico oil leases
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. earnings lift global equities amid inflation, geopolitical ..
2Fiscal stimulus powers U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sin..
3Analyst recommendations: AT&T, Corning, General Electric, Intel, Boein..
4FCC revokes China Unicom's authorization to operate in U.S
5LVMH : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS