  Homepage
  News
News
All News 

Bitcoin Gained 4.48% to $21147.23 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

11/04/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
Bitcoin is up $906.96 today or 4.48% to $21147.23


--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 12, 2022, when it traded at $22396.11

--Largest percentage increase since Sept. 9, 2022, when it gained 9.88%

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 4.73% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 26, 2022, when it rose 7.12%

--Down 54.35% year-to-date

--Down 68.81% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 65.31% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 5, 2021), when it traded at $60965.91

--Down 68.81% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 19.30% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 21200.36; highest intraday level since Sept. 13, 2022, when it hit $22732.53

--Up 4.74% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Oct. 25, 2022, when it was up as much as 5.28%


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.95% 20730.3 End-of-day quote.-50.68%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.29% 20208 End-of-day quote.-57.67%
HOT NEWS