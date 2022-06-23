Bitcoin Gained 4.54% to $20801.77 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $903.48 today or 4.54% to $20801.77

--Up three of the past five days

--Down 34.5% month-to-date

--Down 55.09% year-to-date

--Down 69.32% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 40.32% from 52 weeks ago (June 24, 2021), when it traded at $34856.61

--Down 69.32% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 17.35% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 21023.21

--Up 5.65% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

