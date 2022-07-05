Bitcoin Gained 4.75% to $20458.82 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $926.97 today or 4.75% to $20458.82

--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 27, 2022 when it traded at $20900.05

--Largest percentage increase since June 19, 2022 when it gained 15.65%

--Up two consecutive days, up 7.08% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending June 20, 2022 when it rose 15.33%

--Down 55.83% year-to-date

--Down 69.83% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 39.72% from 52 weeks ago (July 6, 2021), when it traded at $33941.19

--Down 69.83% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 15.41% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 20691.53

--Up 5.94% at today's intraday high

