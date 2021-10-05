Bitcoin Gained 4.82% to $51377.60 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $2361.54 today or 4.82% to $51377.60

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 6, 2021, when it traded at $51930.13

--Up five of the past six days

--Up three consecutive days, up 6.94% over this period

--Up 77.37% year-to-date

--Down 18.94% from its all-time high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 386.68% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 6, 2020), when it traded at $10556.74

--Down 18.94% from its 52-week high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 386.68% from its 52-week low of $10556.74 on Oct. 6, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 51756.74; highest intraday level since Sept. 7, 2021, when it hit $52918.40

--Up 5.59% at today's intraday high

