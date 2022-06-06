Log in
Bitcoin Gained 4.97% to $31431.97 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

06/06/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Bitcoin is up $1486.80 today or 4.97% to $31431.97


--Up four of the past five days

--Up three consecutive days, up 6% over this period

--Down 32.14% year-to-date

--Down 53.64% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 8.82% from 52 weeks ago (June 7, 2021), when it traded at $34471.45

--Down 53.64% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 11.01% from its 52-week low of $28314.54 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 31734.93

--Up 5.98% at today's intraday high


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-22 1730ET

