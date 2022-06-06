Bitcoin Gained 4.97% to $31431.97 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $1486.80 today or 4.97% to $31431.97
--Up four of the past five days
--Up three consecutive days, up 6% over this period
--Down 32.14% year-to-date
--Down 53.64% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 8.82% from 52 weeks ago (June 7, 2021), when it traded at $34471.45
--Down 53.64% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 11.01% from its 52-week low of $28314.54 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 31734.93
--Up 5.98% at today's intraday high
Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data
