Bitcoin Gained 5.07% to $20659.92 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $996.96 today or 5.07% to $20659.92

--Up two consecutive days, up 6.31% over this period

--Up 10.3% month-to-date

--Down 55.4% year-to-date

--Down 69.53% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 34.92% from 52 weeks ago (July 15, 2021), when it traded at $31747.67

--Down 69.53% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 16.55% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 20835.49

--Up 5.96% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

07-14-22 1738ET