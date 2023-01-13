Bitcoin Gained 5.29% to $19817.65 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $995.81 today or 5.29% to $19817.65

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 7, 2022, when it traded at $20666.83

--Up 12 of the past 13 days

--Up 10 consecutive days, up 18.91% over this period

--Longest winning streak since May 11, 2017 when it rose for 13 straight trading days

--Best 10 day stretch since the 10 days ending Oct. 20, 2021, when it rose 19.03%

--Up 19.75% month-to-date

--Up 19.75% year-to-date

--Down 70.77% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 54.26% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 14, 2022), when it traded at $43328.66

--Down 58.67% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 27.02% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 19866.30; highest intraday level since Nov. 8, 2022, when it hit $20666.83

--Up 5.55% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1728ET