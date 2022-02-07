Bitcoin Gained 5.65% to $44049.63 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $2356.71 today or 5.65% to $44049.63

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 4, 2022, when it traded at $46298.06

--Up four of the past five days

--Up 14.58% month-to-date

--Down 4.91% year-to-date

--Down 35.03% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 1.67% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 8, 2021), when it traded at $44796.85

--Down 35.03% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 47.50% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 44494.61; highest intraday level since Jan. 5, 2022, when it hit $46851.19

--Up 6.72% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

