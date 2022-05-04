Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin Gained 5.71% to $39780.33 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

05/04/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is up $2147.09 today or 5.71% to $39780.33


--Largest percentage increase since March 9, 2022 when it gained 8.73%

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 14.12% year-to-date

--Down 41.33% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 30.03% from 52 weeks ago (May 5, 2021), when it traded at $56854.42

--Down 41.33% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 33.20% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 39890.38

--Up 6.00% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since March 9, 2022 when it was up as much as 10.40%

--


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 1729ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ease, cash maintains against lower futures
RE
05:51pAlbemarle raises annual outlook on surging lithium prices
RE
05:50pUtilities Edge Up on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:48pCommunications Services Up as Fed Statement Spurs Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:46pWARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire shareholders overwhelmingly vote to keep Buffett chairman
RE
05:46pCorteva beats profit estimates on solid demand for crop protection products
RE
05:45pExplainer-The Fed's new 'QT' plan takes shape
RE
05:45pConsumer Cos Up After Fed Policy Statement -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:43pNew Zealand central bank says house prices must fall 5% to 20% to be sustainable
RE
05:42pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.94% to 94.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled b..
2Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 millio..
3Analyst recommendations: AngloAmerican, Ford Motor, Lyft, Moody's, Gold..
4Miner Barrick Gold doubles dividend as profit beats on higher prices
5Porsche leads $400 million investment in EV battery startup Group14

HOT NEWS