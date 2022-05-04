Bitcoin Gained 5.71% to $39780.33 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $2147.09 today or 5.71% to $39780.33
--Largest percentage increase since March 9, 2022 when it gained 8.73%
--Up two of the past three days
--Down 14.12% year-to-date
--Down 41.33% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 30.03% from 52 weeks ago (May 5, 2021), when it traded at $56854.42
--Down 41.33% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 33.20% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 39890.38
--Up 6.00% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since March 9, 2022 when it was up as much as 10.40%
Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-04-22 1729ET