Bitcoin Gained 5.71% to $39780.33 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $2147.09 today or 5.71% to $39780.33

--Largest percentage increase since March 9, 2022 when it gained 8.73%

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 14.12% year-to-date

--Down 41.33% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 30.03% from 52 weeks ago (May 5, 2021), when it traded at $56854.42

--Down 41.33% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 33.20% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 39890.38

--Up 6.00% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since March 9, 2022 when it was up as much as 10.40%

--

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 1729ET