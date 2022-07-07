Bitcoin Gained 5.95% to $21608.18 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $1213.72 today or 5.95% to $21608.18
--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 15, 2022 when it traded at $21685.02
--Largest percentage increase since June 19, 2022 when it gained 15.65%
--Up three of the past four days
--Up 15.36% month-to-date
--Down 53.35% year-to-date
--Down 68.13% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 34.10% from 52 weeks ago (July 8, 2021), when it traded at $32788.32
--Down 68.13% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 21.90% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 21807.62; highest intraday level since June 26, 2022 when it hit $21856.73
--Up 6.93% at today's intraday high
