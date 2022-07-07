Bitcoin Gained 5.95% to $21608.18 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $1213.72 today or 5.95% to $21608.18

--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 15, 2022 when it traded at $21685.02

--Largest percentage increase since June 19, 2022 when it gained 15.65%

--Up three of the past four days

--Up 15.36% month-to-date

--Down 53.35% year-to-date

--Down 68.13% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 34.10% from 52 weeks ago (July 8, 2021), when it traded at $32788.32

--Down 68.13% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 21.90% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 21807.62; highest intraday level since June 26, 2022 when it hit $21856.73

--Up 6.93% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

