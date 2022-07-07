Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin Gained 5.95% to $21608.18 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

07/07/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is up $1213.72 today or 5.95% to $21608.18


--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 15, 2022 when it traded at $21685.02

--Largest percentage increase since June 19, 2022 when it gained 15.65%

--Up three of the past four days

--Up 15.36% month-to-date

--Down 53.35% year-to-date

--Down 68.13% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 34.10% from 52 weeks ago (July 8, 2021), when it traded at $32788.32

--Down 68.13% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 21.90% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 21807.62; highest intraday level since June 26, 2022 when it hit $21856.73

--Up 6.93% at today's intraday high


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-22 1741ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pSpirit airlines to delay july 8 shareholder vote on fr…
RE
05:47pSnap Inc says outgoing U.S. Secret Service director to lead company's security
RE
05:46pWheat rebounds 4% as recession jitters abate
RE
05:44pUtilities Up Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:43pDogecoin Gained 3.26% to $0.071 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pEthereum Gained 6.64% to $1237.75 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pBitcoin Gained 5.95% to $21608.18 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pCommunications Services Up Amid Risk Appetite Rebound -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:39pBerkshire Hathaway buys additional 12 million shares of Occidental
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.17% to 98.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
2Analyst recommendations: Bunge, Coinbase, Ford, Morgan Stanley, Goldman..
3China unveils plans to spur car demand, may extend EV tax break
4Toyota Tsusho : NEXTY Electronics and Spectronik signs Distributorship ..
5THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS