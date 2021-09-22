Log in
Bitcoin Gained 6.04% to $43445.06 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

09/22/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Bitcoin is up $2473.72 today or 6.04% to $43445.06

--Largest percentage increase since Aug. 13, 2021, when it gained 6.99%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Down 7.56% month-to-date

--Up 49.99% year-to-date

--Down 31.45% from its all-time high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 325.28% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 23, 2020), when it traded at $10215.54

--Down 31.45% from its 52-week high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 325.28% from its 52-week low of $10215.54 on Sept. 23, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 43988.15

--Up 7.36% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Aug. 13, 2021, when it was up as much as 7.50%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-21 1730ET

