Bitcoin Gained 6.66% to $22335.85 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $1394.95 today or 6.66% to $22335.85

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 12, 2022, when it traded at $22396.11

--Largest percentage increase since Jan. 12, 2023, when it gained 7.21%

--Up 16 of the past 17 days

--Up two consecutive days, up 7.51% over this period

--Up 34.96% month-to-date

--Up 34.96% year-to-date

--Down 67.06% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 39.12% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 21, 2022), when it traded at $36689.39

--Down 53.41% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 43.16% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 22386.75; highest intraday level since Sept. 13, 2022, when it hit $22732.53

--Up 6.90% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1737ET