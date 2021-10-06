Bitcoin Gained 6.86% to $54903.22 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $3525.63 today or 6.86% to $54903.22
--Highest 5 p.m. level since May 11, 2021 when it traded at $56941.96
--Up six of the past seven days
--Up four consecutive days, up 14.27% over this period
--Longest winning streak since Sept. 6, 2021, when it rose for 6 straight trading days
--Up 89.54% year-to-date
--Down 13.38% from its all-time high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 415.03% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 7, 2020), when it traded at $10660.14
--Down 13.38% from its 52-week high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 415.03% from its 52-week low of $10660.14 on Oct. 7, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 55399.26; highest intraday level since May 12, 2021 when it hit $57976.58
--Up 7.83% at today's intraday high
Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data
