Bitcoin Gained 6.86% to $54903.22 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $3525.63 today or 6.86% to $54903.22

--Highest 5 p.m. level since May 11, 2021 when it traded at $56941.96

--Up six of the past seven days

--Up four consecutive days, up 14.27% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Sept. 6, 2021, when it rose for 6 straight trading days

--Up 89.54% year-to-date

--Down 13.38% from its all-time high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 415.03% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 7, 2020), when it traded at $10660.14

--Down 13.38% from its 52-week high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 415.03% from its 52-week low of $10660.14 on Oct. 7, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 55399.26; highest intraday level since May 12, 2021 when it hit $57976.58

--Up 7.83% at today's intraday high

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-21 1731ET