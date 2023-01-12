Bitcoin Gained 7.21% to $18821.85 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $1265.35 today or 7.21% to $18821.85

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 7, 2022, when it traded at $20666.83

--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 10, 2022, when it gained 12.79%

--Up nine consecutive days, up 12.93% over this period

--Longest winning streak since April 3, 2019 when it rose for nine straight trading days

--Best nine day stretch since the nine days ending Sept. 12, 2022, when it rose 13.46%

--Up 13.73% month-to-date

--Up 13.73% year-to-date

--Down 72.24% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 56.05% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 13, 2022), when it traded at $42826.29

--Down 60.74% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 20.63% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 19051.14; highest intraday level since Nov. 8, 2022, when it hit $20666.83

--Up 8.51% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Nov. 10, 2022, when it was up as much as 14.62%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1730ET