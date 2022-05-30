Bitcoin Gained 7.23% to $31271.50 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $2109.20 today or 7.23% to $31271.50

--Highest 5 p.m. level since May 8, 2022 when it traded at $34603.57

--Largest percentage increase since March 9, 2022 when it gained 8.73%

--Up three consecutive days, up 8.81% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending March 2, 2022 when it rose 17.32%

--Down 18.42% month-to-date

--Down 32.49% year-to-date

--Down 53.88% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 14.74% from 52 weeks ago (May 31, 2021), when it traded at $36676.69

--Down 53.88% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 10.44% from its 52-week low of $28314.54 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 31301.71; highest intraday level since May 16, 2022 when it hit $31346.22

--Up 7.34% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since May 13, 2022 when it was up as much as 8.47%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-30-22 1738ET