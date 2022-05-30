Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin Gained 7.23% to $31271.50 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

05/30/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is up $2109.20 today or 7.23% to $31271.50


--Highest 5 p.m. level since May 8, 2022 when it traded at $34603.57

--Largest percentage increase since March 9, 2022 when it gained 8.73%

--Up three consecutive days, up 8.81% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending March 2, 2022 when it rose 17.32%

--Down 18.42% month-to-date

--Down 32.49% year-to-date

--Down 53.88% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 14.74% from 52 weeks ago (May 31, 2021), when it traded at $36676.69

--Down 53.88% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 10.44% from its 52-week low of $28314.54 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 31301.71; highest intraday level since May 16, 2022 when it hit $31346.22

--Up 7.34% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since May 13, 2022 when it was up as much as 8.47%


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-30-22 1738ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45pDollar Gains 0.35% to 127.56 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pSterling Gains 0.17% to $1.2653 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pEuro Gains 0.42% to $1.0781 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.23% to 94.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pCanada's Trudeau announces plan for national freeze on handguns
RE
05:41pCanada's Trudeau announces plan for national freeze on handguns
RE
05:40pDogecoin Gained 5.12% to $0.086 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEthereum Gained 8.87% to $1952.14 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pBitcoin Gained 7.23% to $31271.50 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pTurkey tells U.S. it wants 'concrete steps' from Finland, Sweden for NATO bids
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP N.V. : Upgraded by Goldman Sachs
2Marketmind: One investor's rebound is another's bear rally
3Shell, Seven Group Sign Off on Crux Gas Field Development
4Serabi Gold : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Directorate Change
5ARCELORMITTAL : Morgan Stanley remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS