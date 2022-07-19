Bitcoin Gained 8.34% to $23307.79 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $1793.29 today or 8.34% to $23307.79

--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 12, 2022 when it traded at $27383.48

--Largest percentage increase since June 19, 2022 when it gained 15.65%

--Up six of the past seven days

--Up two consecutive days, up 11.32% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending June 20, 2022 when it rose 15.33%

--Up 24.44% month-to-date

--Down 49.68% year-to-date

--Down 65.62% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 21.95% from 52 weeks ago (July 20, 2021), when it traded at $29864.21

--Down 65.62% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 31.49% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 23660.50; highest intraday level since June 13, 2022 when it hit $27513.13

--Up 9.97% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since July 1, 2022 when it was up as much as 10.74%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-22 1730ET