Bitcoin Gained 8.64% to $24172.77 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $1921.58 today or 8.64% to $24172.77

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 14, 2022, when it traded at $24326.66

--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 10, 2022, when it gained 12.79%

--Up two consecutive days, up 11.8% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 13, 2023, when it rose 12.88%

--Up 5.33% month-to-date

--Up 46.06% year-to-date

--Down 64.35% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 45.18% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 16, 2022), when it traded at $44090.90

--Down 49.58% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 54.93% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 24189.32; highest intraday level since Feb. 2, 2023, when it hit $24205.08

--Up 8.71% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Nov. 10, 2022, when it was up as much as 14.62%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

