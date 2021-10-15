Bitcoin Gained 8.71% to $62496.32 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $5005.46 today or 8.71% to $62496.32

--Highest 5 p.m. level since April 15, 2021 when it traded at $63381.20

--Largest percentage increase since Oct. 1, 2021, when it gained 10.77%

--Up six of the past seven days

--Up three consecutive days, up 12.88% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Oct. 6, 2021, when it rose 13.08%

--Up 43.89% month-to-date

--Up 115.76% year-to-date

--Down 1.4% from its all-time high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 452.38% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 16, 2020), when it traded at $11314.04

--Down 1.40% from its 52-week high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 452.38% from its 52-week low of $11314.04 on Oct. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 62719.48; highest intraday level since April 16, 2021 when it hit $63769.41

--Up 9.09% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Oct. 1, 2021, when it was up as much as 10.80%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-21 1755ET