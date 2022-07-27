Log in
Bitcoin Gained 8.74% to $22795.15 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

07/27/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Bitcoin is up $1831.57 today or 8.74% to $22795.15


--Largest percentage increase since June 19, 2022 when it gained 15.65%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Up 21.7% month-to-date

--Down 50.79% year-to-date

--Down 66.38% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 43.11% from 52 weeks ago (July 28, 2021), when it traded at $40067.61

--Down 66.38% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 28.59% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 23026.22

--Up 9.84% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since July 19, 2022 when it was up as much as 9.97%


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.78% 21003.9 End-of-day quote.-50.03%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.22% 21258.1 End-of-day quote.-55.47%
