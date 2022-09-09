Advanced search
Bitcoin Gained 9.88% to $21284.55 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

09/09/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Bitcoin is up $1913.29 today or 9.88% to $21284.55


--Highest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 25, 2022, when it traded at $21647.03

--Largest percentage increase since June 19, 2022 when it gained 15.65%

--Up two of the past three days

--Up 5.33% month-to-date

--Down 54.05% year-to-date

--Down 68.61% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 52.80% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 10, 2021), when it traded at $45094.22

--Down 68.61% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 20.07% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 21411.19; highest intraday level since Aug. 26, 2022, when it hit $21795.26

--Up 10.53% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since July 1, 2022 when it was up as much as 10.74%


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.06% 19309.4 End-of-day quote.-54.06%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.18% 19321.9 End-of-day quote.-59.52%
HOT NEWS