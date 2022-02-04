Bitcoin Gained 9.97% to $40647.24 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is up $3683.72 today or 9.97% to $40647.24

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 20, 2022, when it traded at $41391.11

--Largest percentage increase since Oct. 1, 2021, when it gained 10.77%

--Up four of the past five days

--Up two consecutive days, up 10.22% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 6, 2021, when it rose 12.01%

--Down 12.25% year-to-date

--Down 40.05% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7.38% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 5, 2021), when it traded at $37853.26

--Down 40.05% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 36.11% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 40890.20; highest intraday level since Jan. 21, 2022, when it hit $41524.29

--Up 10.62% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Oct. 1, 2021, when it was up as much as 10.80%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-22 1731ET