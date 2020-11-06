Bitcoin IRA :™ Launches New Cryptocurrency IRA Knowledge Center

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin IRA, the world's first, largest, and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for their retirement accounts, today released their all-new Crypto Knowledge Center .

This new area of the company's website provides a dedicated hub for educational information on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and self-directed retirement accounts. It aims to provide an easy, simple way to learn about the benefits of blockchain technology and crypto as an investment asset.

The Knowledge Center highlights the most educational articles, including:

Popular Content – This section provides the most popular articles of the moment for readers such as Ethereum's highly-anticipated upcoming upgrade to proof-of-stake, 2021 IRA contribution limits, how a Bitcoin IRA works and more.

– This section provides the most popular articles of the moment for readers such as Ethereum's highly-anticipated upcoming upgrade to proof-of-stake, 2021 IRA contribution limits, how a Bitcoin IRA works and more. Videos and Webinars – Listen to top executives at the company on recent webinars, learn about how to self-trade on the Bitcoin IRA platform, and more.

Latest News Articles – Readers can learn about PayPal's newest crypto trading platform, Ethereum staking, crypto price predictions and more.

– Readers can learn about PayPal's newest crypto trading platform, Ethereum staking, crypto price predictions and more. Press Releases – Read what other leading, independent publications are saying about Bitcoin IRA.

eBooks – Individuals looking for a more comprehensive guide can view all of the company's digital eBooks cryptocurrencies and gold assets.

Bitcoin is up 95% in 2020, passing $14,000 per coin, as of Nov 5, 2020. Bitcoin IRA's new Knowledge Center can help individuals track the latest trends and learn about the underlying technology to make more informed investment choices. Consumers can also sign up for the company's email newsletter for breaking news and frequent updates on the latest industry trends.

Individuals interested in adding Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) or other leading cryptocurrencies to their IRAs or 401(k)s can go to bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

About Bitcoin IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first, largest, and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and physical gold for their retirement accounts.

The company provides a trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts which allows clients to set up a qualified digital asset IRA account, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute trades in real-time 24/7 through a leading exchange, and store the funds in an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo, Inc.

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $400 million in investments and has over 50,000 account holders with more than 2,500 5-star client reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider, and as such, is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency, exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

