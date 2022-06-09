Bitcoin Lost 0.21% to $30139.47 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $62.29 today or 0.21% to $30139.47

--Down three consecutive days, down 4.11% over this period

--Down 5.09% month-to-date

--Down 34.93% year-to-date

--Down 55.55% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 17.22% from 52 weeks ago (June 10, 2021), when it traded at $36409.80

--Down 55.55% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6.45% from its 52-week low of $28314.54 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 29961.46

--Down 0.80% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1730ET