Bitcoin Lost 0.27% to $20627.21 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $55.40 today or 0.27% to $20627.21

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 15, 2020, when it traded at $19431.21

--Down the past 11 days

--Down 11 consecutive days, down 34.38% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Oct. 5, 2010, when it fell for 14 straight trading days

--Worst 11 day stretch since the 11 days ending May 23, 2021 when it fell 38.04%

--Down 35.05% month-to-date

--Down 55.47% year-to-date

--Down 69.58% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 41.88% from 52 weeks ago (June 18, 2021), when it traded at $35492.51

--Down 69.58% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--New 52-week low

--Traded as low as 20218.90

--Down 2.24% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-22 1747ET