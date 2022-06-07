Log in
Bitcoin Lost 0.29% to $31341.19 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

06/07/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Bitcoin is down $90.79 today or 0.29% to $31341.19


--Snaps a three day winning streak

--Down 1.31% month-to-date

--Down 32.34% year-to-date

--Down 53.78% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 6.83% from 52 weeks ago (June 8, 2021), when it traded at $33637.57

--Down 53.78% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 10.69% from its 52-week low of $28314.54 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 29230.26; lowest intraday level since May 30, 2022 when it hit $29153.41

--Down 7.00% at today's intraday low


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-22 1729ET

