Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin Lost 0.32% to $19419.51 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

09/30/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is down $63.00 today or 0.32% to $19419.51


--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 0.75% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Sept. 21, 2022, when it fell 3.08%

--Down 3.9% month-to-date

--Down 58.08% year-to-date

--Down 71.36% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 59.63% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 1, 2021), when it traded at $48109.69

--Down 71.36% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 9.55% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 19198.45

--Down 1.46% at today's intraday low

--


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -0.29% 19934.6 End-of-day quote.-52.57%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.97% 19600.6 End-of-day quote.-58.94%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pNorth Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea says
RE
05:41pFormer Infinity Q exec settles charges related to alleged fraud
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 6.74% This Quarter to 103.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Lost 6.51% to $0.9802 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 8.29% to $1.1168 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 6.66% to 144.72 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pCommunications Services Down as Flight From Risk Continues -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:39pUtilities Down Sharply on Rotation to Treasurys -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:39pTech Down on Inflation Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:39pFinancials Down as Treasury Yields Hold Near Recent Highs - Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer spending rebounds in August; inflation picks up
2Nike slumps on margin pressure from excess inventory, stronger dollar
3India's key policy rate raised by 50 bps as widely predicted
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, DocuSign, Micron, Microsoft...
5Sappi accepts offer to sell three European graphic paper mills

HOT NEWS