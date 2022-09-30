Bitcoin Lost 0.32% to $19419.51 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $63.00 today or 0.32% to $19419.51

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 0.75% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Sept. 21, 2022, when it fell 3.08%

--Down 3.9% month-to-date

--Down 58.08% year-to-date

--Down 71.36% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 59.63% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 1, 2021), when it traded at $48109.69

--Down 71.36% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 9.55% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 19198.45

--Down 1.46% at today's intraday low

--

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1730ET