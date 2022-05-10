Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin Lost 0.37% to $30959.99 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

05/10/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is down $115.71 today or 0.37% to $30959.99


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since July 20, 2021 when it traded at $29864.21

--Down seven of the past eight days

--Down six consecutive days, down 22.17% over this period

--Longest losing streak since April 9, 2022 when it fell for six straight trading days

--Worst six day stretch since the six days ending May 23, 2021 when it fell 24.65%

--Down 19.23% month-to-date

--Down 33.16% year-to-date

--Down 54.34% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 45.63% from 52 weeks ago (May 11, 2021), when it traded at $56941.96

--Down 54.34% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 3.67% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 29842.45; lowest intraday level since July 21, 2021 when it hit $29513.46

--Down 3.97% at today's intraday low


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-22 1730ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pBiden says Fed targeting inflation, China tariffs under review
RE
05:52pIs 181 bushels per acre reasonable for U.S. corn trend yield? -Braun
RE
05:50pGE unit boosts medical dye output as China COVID lockdown cuts supplies
RE
05:50pTelefonica Brasil posts quarterly profit below expectations
RE
05:49pElon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
RE
05:48pMusk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump
RE
05:47pBiden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal
RE
05:44pBill Gates Says Tested Positive For COVID-19- Tweet
RE
05:44pBill gates says tested positive for covid- tweet…
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.16% to 96.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Siltronic AG reports very good Q1 and expects positive business develop..
2Tesla halts most output at Shanghai plant, April sales dive
3STELLANTIS : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Corestate reports figures for the first quarter of 2022 ? business affe..
5Hyzon Motors plans to accelerate decarbonization through Repower progra..

HOT NEWS