Bitcoin Lost 0.37% to $30959.99 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $115.71 today or 0.37% to $30959.99

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since July 20, 2021 when it traded at $29864.21

--Down seven of the past eight days

--Down six consecutive days, down 22.17% over this period

--Longest losing streak since April 9, 2022 when it fell for six straight trading days

--Worst six day stretch since the six days ending May 23, 2021 when it fell 24.65%

--Down 19.23% month-to-date

--Down 33.16% year-to-date

--Down 54.34% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 45.63% from 52 weeks ago (May 11, 2021), when it traded at $56941.96

--Down 54.34% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 3.67% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 29842.45; lowest intraday level since July 21, 2021 when it hit $29513.46

--Down 3.97% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-22 1730ET