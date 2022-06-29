Log in
Bitcoin Lost 0.40% to $20170.98 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

06/29/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Bitcoin is down $81.74 today or 0.40% to $20170.98


--Down three consecutive days, down 5.7% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending June 18, 2022 when it fell 18.25%

--Down 36.48% month-to-date

--Down 56.45% year-to-date

--Down 70.25% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 41.68% from 52 weeks ago (June 30, 2021), when it traded at $34585.16

--Down 70.25% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 13.79% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 19884.52

--Down 1.82% at today's intraday low


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 1730ET

